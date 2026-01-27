Doha - Mowasalat (Karwa) successfully held a Robotaxi Public Trial at Old Doha Port on Monday, offering members of the public a unique opportunity to experience autonomous mobility in a controlled, real-world setting.

The trial welcomed participants who registered through an online application form, with a selected number of applicants chosen to take part in the experience. The initiative aimed to engage the public, gather feedback, and increase awareness and understanding of autonomous vehicle technology.

The Robotaxi used during the trial operates on advanced autonomous driving systems supported by sensors and real-time monitoring, enabling it to navigate designated routes safely and efficiently. All rides were conducted under strict safety protocols within a defined operational area to ensure a secure and seamless experience for participants.

During the trial, participants experienced supervised Robotaxi rides that allowed them to observe the vehicle’s performance, responsiveness, and passenger-focused features.

The event also served as a platform to address public perceptions and build confidence in autonomous transport solutions.

The Robotaxi Public Trial reflects Mowasalat’s ongoing efforts to explore innovative transport technologies that support safer, smarter, and more sustainable mobility solutions.

Insights and feedback collected from participants will contribute to future evaluations and potential next phases of autonomous transport initiatives.

The successful delivery of the trial marks a positive step forward in advancing the future of mobility in Qatar, with public engagement remaining a key pillar of innovation.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

