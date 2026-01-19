MISRATA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani; Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity of the State of Libya HE Abdulhamid Mohammed Dbeibah; and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy HE Antonio Tajani witnessed in Misrata the signing ceremony of a strategic partnership agreement for the development and expansion of the port terminal in the Misrata Free Zone. The agreement is between the Misrata Free Zone and Qatari, Italian, and Swiss companies.

A lineup of senior officials from the two countries attended the signing ceremony.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the signing of the agreement reflects the close and growing relations between Qatar and Libya in all fields, noting the two countries' constant keenness to explore new investment opportunities that serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.

