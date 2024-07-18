Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with Al Abdulghani Motors, Qatar’s Toyota dealership, has announced the recall of Toyota LiteAce, 2023-2024 models, due to a possible defect in the ignition key removal reminder warning system.

Additionally, the MoCI, in cooperation with Al Abdulghani Motors, has announced the recall of Toyota Crown, 2023 model, due to the possibility of the forward recognition camera failing while the ignition is turned off because of a software programming defect.

The ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that car dealers follow up on vehicle defects and repairs.

The ministry said it would coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The ministry has urged all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries and suggestions through the following channels:Call Center: 16001;social media channels @mociqatar; or mobile application: MOCIQatar.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

