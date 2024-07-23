Doha: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) and Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) on Sunday signed an agreement through which a unique package of postal services will be made available for beneficiaries of MoT’s land and maritime transportation digital services.

According to the agreement, Qatar Post will provide postal room and network services, and delivery service for senior customers, aiming for efficient and reliable postal solutions to MoT’s beneficiaries, thereby fostering an excellent performance, faster transactions, simpler procedures and less time and effort.

The agreement was signed by Hassan Hassan Al Hail, advisor to the Minister of Transport, and Hamad Mohammed Al Fahida, chief operating officer of Qatar Post.

Hail said the collaboration with Qatar Post will further promote MoT’s digital services system by creating the environment that best helps the public get their MoT-related services easily and efficiently.

The agreement, he added, also supports the ministry’s plans of continuing improving its services by making them simpler and available and accessible anytime, anyplace, thereby triggering higher customer satisfaction.

Fahida said, “We are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Transport in enhancing the customer experience by providing advanced and efficient digital postal services to the ministry’s customers. This collaboration will facilitate logistics and distribution operations in the land and maritime transport sectors.”

