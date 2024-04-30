Three global companies are competing as investors in Iraq’s Baghdad Metro project, an official has said.

All bids will be opened on 12 May and the winner will be selected by a government committee formed recently for this purpose, Baghdad’s Secretary General Ammar Kazim said in a statement published on Tuesday by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi news outlets.

“Three companies have submitted bids for this project and we have answered all their queries…the bids will be opened on 12 May and will be studied thoroughly by that committee with the help of the consultancy firm,” he said.

Kazim said the $2.5 billion metro project is part of Baghdad’s transport master plan, which includes an expanded transport network, the construction of a ring road and easing of traffic bottlenecks.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

