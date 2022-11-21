Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries & Shipbuilding Company (HEISCO) has been awarded a contract involving the construction of a pipeline network for oilfields in the Western region, a newspaper has said.

HEISCO had submitted the lowest bid of 68.5 million dinars ($226 million) for the project, the Arabic language daily Alanba said, quoting sources in the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The project includes “the construction of a network of pipelines for oilfields and related work in West Kuwait,” the paper said.

KOC has asked the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) to approve the award of the contract to HEISCO, the report said, adding that CAPT had postponed a decision on the issue.

