Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract for its West Kuwait Area Flowline & Associated works by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“The bid submission deadline for the main construction contract was on 9 August 2022. The contract is expected to be awarded by early November 2022,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The commercial bidders for the construction contract comprised of Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($277 million), Gulf Spic General Trading & Contracting Co ($272 million), Al-Dar Engineering and Construction Company ($226 million), Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company ($251 million), Heavy Engineering Industries and Shipbuilding Company ($222 million), Combined Group Contracting Company ($239 million), according to officials from four companies.

The scope of work involves the construction of flowlines and associated works in West Kuwait Area.

The project is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $225 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)