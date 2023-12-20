Saudi-listed Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) announced on Wednesday the inauguration of its carbon capture and utilisation facility located within its Petro Rabigh complex.

In March 2022, the company had announced the signing of a design-build-operate (DBO) agreement with Gulf Cryo to capture CO2 emissions from the Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) plant at the complex.

The new facility will capture 300 metric tonnes of CO2 per day directly from MEG plant, representing 85 percent reduction in its total annual CO2 emissions footprint, Petro Rabigh said in a bourse statement.

The captured CO2 is equivalent to the sequestration capacity of approximately 360,000 mangrove trees, the statement noted.

The CO2 will be purified to a high purity for other productive uses including water desalination, food and beverage carbonation, agriculture and in ready mix concrete, it said.

The plant was originally scheduled to start operations in the second quarter of 2023.

In its bourse statement, Petro Rabigh attributed the delay to “the late arrival of some devices and equipment for the project from the supplier factory and some of the regular construction procedures for safety.”

Details about costs and tenure of the DBO agreement wasn’t disclosed.

