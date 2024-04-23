AMSTERDAM —Saudi Arabia will participate in the 26th World Energy Congress, which will be held during April 22 to 25 in the Netherlands capital, Amsterdam.



The conference will discuss multiple issues in the field of energy and transitions, and the need to improve them in a fair and equitable manner that does not harm the environment.



Saudi participation will ensure that an elite group of specialists and experts showcase Saudi contributions to the energy sector and its global leadership role in this field, through many national programs and initiatives.



Saudi Arabia will also participate in a special pavilion under the slogan “Sustainable Energy — A Shared Future.”



This pavilion will focus on the efforts of Saudi Arabia as a global country in energy production and its endeavor to confront the effects of climate change, as well as the steps it has taken to achieve its national ambitions related to neutrality.



It will also highlight the steps it has taken to achieve its national ambitions related to zero neutrality by the year 2060.



Among the key topics that will be discussed in the conference are: ways to develop the renewable energy and nuclear energy sector, improve the efficiency of energy use by 2030.



It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Energy, will host in Riyadh, the 27th edition of the World Energy Conference, during Oct. 26 to 29, 2026.

