RIYADH — The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification is making significant strides in its coastal reforestation project, having planted 13 million mangrove seedlings across various regions of Saudi Arabia.



This initiative is a vital component of the Saudi Green Initiative, aiming to bolster the country’s ecological sustainability by significantly enhancing its green cover.



The project distribution includes 5.5 million seedlings in Jazan, 2.4 million in Makkah, Two million in Madinah, 1.5 million in Tabuk, one million in Asir, and 500,000 in the Eastern Region. These efforts are part of a broader goal set by the center to plant 100 million mangrove trees along the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf coasts in the upcoming years.



The center's ongoing projects also include a notable initiative launched over a year ago, which involved planting 700,000 mangrove seedlings. Of these, 200,000 were planted on Ras Abu Ali Island in the Jubail Governorate and 500,000 in Al-Wajh Governorate. To ensure the survival and growth of these plantations, measures such as fencing and caretaking of the seedlings have been implemented to protect them from algae, seaweed, and potential damage from grazing and encroachment.



These concerted efforts by the center and its partners aim not only to increase green cover but also to combat desertification effectively, enhancing the ecological health and resilience of Saudi Arabia’s coastal regions.

