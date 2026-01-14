Muscat – Samail will launch its first environmental hackathon this week as part of the third Samail Economic Forum, highlighting the growing role of Omani youth in advancing sustainability and addressing local environmental challenges.

Held under the theme ‘Engaging the Community in Creating Practical Solutions for Environmental Issues and Sustainable Development,’ the hackathon will open on Wednesday, with shortlisted teams announced ahead of the competition running from January 20 to 22.

The initiative targets a broad range of participants, including school and university students, job seekers and entrepreneurs interested in environmental and environmental economic issues. Organisers say the hackathon aims to turn local environmental challenges into practical development opportunities that support a sustainable and liveable environment in the Wilayat of Samail.

The competition is structured around two themes covering the environmental, social and economic dimensions of sustainability. The first focuses on developing a sustainable ecotourism model, using Surur Oasis as a case study, with an emphasis on protecting natural resources while supporting economic activity through local content, community engagement and green tourism practices.

The second theme addresses the dense spread of the Rugh plant in Samail’s wadis, which has led to environmental and social concerns, including narrowed water channels, higher fire risks and the spread of pests and rodents. Despite its growing impact on ecological balance and public safety, sustainable methods for managing or utilising the plant remain limited.

Dr Hamad bin Hamoud al Nadabi, general supervisor of the hackathon, said the event is the first project under the Samail Initiative for Environment and Sustainable Development and is based on the belief that community participation is essential to solving local environmental issues.

He said the hackathon has drawn strong interest nationwide, with more than 140 teams registering across its two tracks, reflecting rising awareness of environmental challenges and the importance of innovation in developing sustainable solutions.

Organisers expect the hackathon to produce practical ideas and models that support environmental sustainability in Samail, while strengthening the role of youth as partners in development and the protection of natural resources.

