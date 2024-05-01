RIYADH —To enhance institutional sustainability, the Ministry of Economy and Planning launched the Sustainability Champion Program on the sidelines of the special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



The initiative will advance the sustainability revolution across Saudi Arabia by fostering unique collaborations between leading companies in vital sectors, part of ongoing efforts to develop comprehensive and sustainable economic growth paths.



The program is also part of Saudi Arabia's approach to confronting environmental challenges in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



Under the program, distinguished companies, known as “Champions”, will support other entities to enhance their sustainability practices.



The program was officially launched, with senior leaders from 19 Sustainability Pioneers attending to promote sustainability in their operation.



The program helps in developing a collaborative ecosystem and best practices to unleash sustainable growth.



The 19 Sustainability Champions will also commit to changing sustainability practices of three other companies within Saudi Arabia, in order to create a ripple effect that will multiply the impact across the economy.



It also aims to build local capabilities and provide companies with the necessary tools and techniques to improve their sustainability reporting.



The Sustainability Champions Program underscores the proactive steps taken by Saudi Arabia to enable sustainable development through collaboration.



The program also considered a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s sustainable development journey.



As the world converged on Riyadh for this special meeting, the launch of the Sustainability Champions program represents a new step in global sustainability efforts.



Saudi Arabia continues its leadership and commitment to achieving a sustainable future, setting the standard for countries around the world around the Sustainability Champions program.



The 19 leading companies that have registered in the program: Saudi Aramco, Saudi Electricity Company, ACWA Power, SABIC, Ma’aden, Al Rajhi Bank, National Bank of Saudi Arabia, First Saudi Bank, Riyad Bank, STC, Mobily, Zain, Red Sea International, Roshan, National Housing Company, Almarai, Savola, Olayan Finance Company, and Al Sulaiman Group.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).