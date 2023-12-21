A new carbon capture and utilisation facility has been inaugurated in Saudi Arabia’s Western Region, which will offset the carbon emissions of its Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) plant.

The Saudi-based Petro Rabigh, a refining and petrochemical facility in the kingdom, and Gulf Cryo, a Kuwait-headquartered supplier of industrial, medical, and specialty gases, opened the facility as a part of its 20-year partnership, signed in March 2022.

The new facility will capture 300 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per day, directly from the MEG plant, which the companies say will result in the reduction of 100,000 metric tonnes per annum of carbon emissions at the source. This represents an 85% reduction in its total annual CO2 emissions footprint, the statement added.

The captured CO2 will be purified to food-grade level for re-use across industries across the kingdom, including water desalination and mineralisation, food preservation and transport cooling, agriculture, beverage carbonation, and ready-mix concrete.

The project is being touted as the first carbon capture plant in Saudi Arabia's western region dedicated to the merchant market and the second in the kingdom.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

