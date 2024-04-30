Oman - Leading officials of The Sustainable City – Yiti, a joint venture between Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) and SEE Holding Group, are showcasing the strategies for achieving net zero at the Oman Sustainability Week Expo being held in Muscat.

A major event for future energy, power, water, waste and environment, the Oman Sustainability Week kicked off yesterday (April 28) under the theme ‘Sustainable living in a circular society’ at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The project will highlight its key sustainability efforts through its stand which is the largest in Oman Sustainability Week Expo underscoring the city's commitment to bringing forward global net zero targets, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the sultanate's commitment to achieving the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, said the company officials.

The community will reduce the per capita emissions footprint of its residents by 78% compared to conventional housing.

This includes relying on 100% renewable energy, 100% water recycling, 100% waste diversion from landfill, and up to 80% self-sufficiency in food calorific requirements. It is poised to be the first city to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, they stated.

Furthermore, The Sustainable City – Yiti will organize guided tours for exhibition visitors to the project site to learn about the design, construction, and operational strategies.

Located just outside of Muscat, the ambitious project spans 1 million sq m with an investment value of approximately $1 billion. It accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses, and apartments.

It follows a resilient and replicable working model powered by intelligent technology under the three pillars of sustainability: social, environmental, and economic.

The project promises a high standard of living throughout the 300 villas/townhouses and 1,225 plaza apartments, said the officials.

To meet sustainability targets, the development seeks to reduce emissions across the six pillars of environmental sustainability: food, energy, water, products, mobility, and waste.

With work in full swing on the project, the infrastructure of The Sustainable City – Yiti is 90% completed and is slated for completion in 2026, they added.

SEE Developers CEO Amjad Hariz said: "As the largest sustainable community in the region and the first to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, The Sustainable City - Yiti embodies our commitment to achieving net zero targets, ten years ahead of schedule. We aim to provide an inspiring and motivating model for what can be achieved in the climate action field, in addition to improving the quality of life and supporting the circular economy in line with Oman's 2040 Vision."

"Achieving these goals is a shared responsibility, and Oman Sustainability Week provides an important platform for experts and stakeholders to exchange knowledge and expertise to collectively realize a net zero emissions future," he added.

