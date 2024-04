Kastour Egypt for Trade and Industry has contracted with the Chinese automaker Foton to assemble electric buses in Egypt within the second half (H2) of 2024, Al Mal News reported.

This is part of Kastour’s expansion plan to produce clean vehicles to cope with the global development in auto technology.

