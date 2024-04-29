Saudi Arabian renewable energy major ACWA Power is keen to invest more than $10 billion in Malaysia over a 10-year period in collaboration with Cypark Resources Bhd, developer and provider in integrated renewable energy.

Malaysian news agency Bernama reported that ACWA Power chairman Mohammad Abunayyan conveyed this to Malasian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet in Riyadh on Monday.

Cypark Resources executive chair Datuk Ami Moris said the collaboration in the renewable energy project is in the final stages of discussion and is expected to be finalised by end of this year, the report said.

“ACWA Power, one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, is keen on investing in Malaysia, implementing technology transfer and sharing its renewable energy expertise for industrial parks in Jasin, Melaka, and Kerian, Perak, to power up green data centres,” she told reporters after the meeting.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com