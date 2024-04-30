RIYADH - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate in the electricity, renewable energy, and clean hydrogen sectors to achieve both countries' interests.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the MoU was signed by the Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Minerals and Energy Nani Ould Chrougha, during the World Economic Forum's (WEF) special meeting in Riyadh.

The MoU includes encouraging the exchange of expertise and studying partnership opportunities in the renewable energy sector, such as solar, wind, waste-to-energy, and geothermal energy. It aims to develop the electricity system to raise its reliability and security.

It aims to develop and use cleaner fossil-fuel technologies by adopting the best available technologies and practices to address environmental impacts.

This includes implementing carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies and improving energy production and consumption efficiency.