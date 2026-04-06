Doha: Qatar’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose to 107.4 points in January, up 6.3% month-on-month and 0.7% year-on-year, according to data from the National Planning Council.

The index reflects activity across key industrial sectors, including mining and quarrying (82.46%), manufacturing (15.85%), electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (1.16%), and water supply (0.53%).

The mining and quarrying sector index increased 7.8% compared to December 2025, driven by a 7.7% rise in crude oil and natural gas output, partially offset by a 6.3% decline in other mining activities.

On an annual basis, the sector rose 1.4% compared to January 2025, supported by a 1.3% increase in hydrocarbon production, despite a 3.2% drop in other mining and quarrying activities.

In the manufacturing sector, the index edged up 0.3% month-on-month, supported by higher output in chemicals and chemical products (2.3%) and printing and reproduction of recorded media (1.4%).

However, several sub-sectors recorded declines, including cement and other non-metallic mineral products (6.3%), rubber and plastics (3.2%), refined petroleum products (1.7%), basic metals (1.3%), food products (0.8%), and beverages (0.6%).

On an annual basis, manufacturing output fell 1.7% in January compared to the same month a year earlier, weighed by declines in refined petroleum products (10.5%), cement and other non-metallic mineral products (10.2%), printing and media reproduction (4.8%), and chemicals (0.9%).

These declines were partially offset by increases in rubber and plastics (7.1%), basic metals (5.9%), food products (5.2%), and beverages (2.0%). Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector contracted 10.1% month-on-month and fell 17.8% year-on-year. The water supply sector declined 3.4% compared to December 2025 and decreased 2.0% on an annual basis.

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