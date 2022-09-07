AMMAN — The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) has completed the rehabilitation of the phosphoric acid tanks in the company's industrial complex in Aqaba according to the highest international safety procedures and the US API 653 standard.

During a visit to the complex on Monday, JPMC Chairman Mohammed Thneibat highlighted the importance of digital transformation in the operations, constituting an “advanced” leap for the complex’s control systems, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

Thneibat also spoke on a study for a project to increase the plant’s phosphoric acid production capacity from 900 to 1,500 tonnes per day, allowing it to export the acid and use it in the production of DAP fertiliser.

