Jordan has nearly completed the preparation of a strategy to increase green hydrogen projects and it will be launched shortly, an official has said.

The Arab country has signed 13 memoranda of understanding, which includes five signed at COP28 in Dubai, as part of this strategy, said Amani Azzam, Secretary General of Jordan’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

“The Ministry has been working to devise a green hydrogen strategy that will regulate the industry and expand projects and activities in this sector…this strategy will be launched shortly,” she said in comments published by Addustour daily on Wednesday.

Azzam said the 13 MoUs, including 5 signed at COP28 event in Dubai, cover conducting studies for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia, adding that they would allow Jordan to become a regional hub in this industry.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

