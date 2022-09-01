The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), co-founding partner Siemens Energy and 13 companies across all industry sectors have launched the global Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation (Alliance).

The Alliance was created to achieve country-specific net-zero goals faster, encourage action for decarbonizing industrial value chains, and enhance understanding and adoption of renewables-based solutions by industry. It will also strengthen dialogue and coordinate action by public and private sector industrial stakeholders, said a press statement from IRENA.

Members of the Alliance are co-founding partner Siemens Energy, Enel Green Power, TAQA Arabia, Eni, Technip Energies, EDF Renewables, JSW, Tata Steel, Sable Chemicals, Tatanga Energy, Roland Berger, Repsol, Equinor and TAQA.

Membership is open to public and private firms, energy-intensive sectors aiming to decarbonize their value chains, and companies that have knowledge and expertise in the deployment of energy transition technologies, said the statement.

The first Alliance meeting is planned to take place at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

“Accounting for more than a quarter of global emissions, the industrial sector is the second largest emitter and requires rapid decarbonisation. In this endeavor, partnerships are crucial," said Karim Amin, Member of the Executive Board of Siemens Energy.

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said. “This Alliance stands for the growing commitment of global industry to act on decarbonization and unlock opportunities that come with a green industrialization through renewables and other transition-related technologies like green hydrogen. By standing together we send a clear signal of solidarity ahead of COP27 and we invite new partners to join our common vision.”

IRENA will coordinate and facilitate the activities of the Alliance based on its vast experience in hosting similar multi-stakeholder platforms, such as the Global Geothermal Alliance, the SIDS Lighthouses, and the Coalition for Action. IRENA also offers in-house technical expertise and knowledge on a wide range of policy, regulatory, technology, and finance topics related to decarbonizing end-use sectors, including industrial decarbonization, the statement added.

