Egypt has signed two land receipt notes for carrying out two wind energy generation projects west of Sohag, with foreign direct investments (FDI) estimated at $9 billion, as per a statement.

The Chairman of the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) Mohamed El-Khayat sealed the first note with CEO of Norway’s Scatec ASA Terje Pilskog and the second one with Orascom Construction’s CEO Khaled El Degwy, on behalf of a consortium including France’s ENGIE, and Japan’s Eurus Energy.

The two projects are slated to generate a total of 8 gigawatts (GWs) of wind power, 5 GWs of which to be produced by Scatec and 3 GWs by the Orascom-led consortium.

