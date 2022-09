Indian company Flex PET is setting up a polyester resin manufacturing plant in Egypt at a total investment of $110 million, SCZONE said in a press statement.

Construction work on the 400,000 tonnes/year capacity plant is expected to start soon, the statement said, adding that the plant is being built over an area of 250,000 square metres in SIDC Industrial Park.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

