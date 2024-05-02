Freezoner, an Egypt-based business support firm, partnered with the UAE-based International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) to host a conference on investment in the Arab world's ‘Golden Triangle’ - Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The conference explored investment prospects in the region and establishing businesses in these three countries. Experts discussed the growing investment appeal of the Golden Triangle, citing factors like increased foreign investment in all three countries, streamlined business setup processes in free zones and tax benefits and ownership advantages

The conference featured a panel discussion on company formation and investment opportunities in each country. Panelists also offered insights into navigating tax considerations and overcoming challenges in the region.

Ramy Amin, Co-founder and Managing Director of Freezoner, highlighted Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia as key investment hubs in the Middle East. Egypt has attracted $10 billion in investments and improved its Ease of Doing Business Index. The UAE, particularly Dubai, hosts over 40 percent of Middle East companies and is a global investment magnet. Saudi Arabia, with 11 billion Saudi riyals in foreign investments and hosting over 180 companies, is also a significant player.

Jareer Jadallah, Sales Manager at IFZA, highlighted the support services available to businesses in Dubai free zones in terms of business licenses, company registration, corporate training, banking and insurance assistance and office space solutions.

Highlighting IFZA's role as a leading free zone community in Dubai, Mohamed Magdy, client engagement manager at IFZA, told Zawya Projects that Dubai provides access to 2.4 billion consumers in developed markets across the Middle East, North and East Africa. Magdy also noted the promising business landscape in Dubai, citing a 10 percent increase in investments in 2023 compared to 2022.

Other participants in the panel included Asem Darwish, CEO of F360; Ahmed Moselhy, founder of Hired HR Resources; and Mazen Ghazi, Business Setup Consultant-KSA Market, Freezoner.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.