Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company’s (MOPCO) board has approved the establishment of a company for the production of green hydrogen, in cooperation with the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM) and Norway’s Scatec, according to a disclosure on July 26th.

The new company will use produced green hydrogen in the production of green ammonia.

The ownerships in the yet-to-be-established company are currently being determined, and will be disclosed once decided.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesale, and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

