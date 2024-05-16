Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, will launch flights to four new destinations – Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius – as it prepares to grow its network in Europe.

With the addition of these routes, flydubai becomes the first national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to these European destinations.

Earlier this year, the carrier announced the launch of the four services, which will operate later this year from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

Flights to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) start from August 2, marking the carrier’s first point in Switzerland.

flydubai will also commence its first entry into the Baltic region with direct flights to Riga International Airport (RIX) in Latvia from October 11 as well as Tallinn Airport (TLL) in Estonia and Vilnius International Airport (VNO) in Lithuania from October 12.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “Over the years, we have remained dedicated to opening up underserved destinations and we are pleased to reaffirm this with the addition of Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

“We have already seen strong demand ahead of the route launches and we are confident that our new services will offer more people a convenient and reliable travel experience through Dubai’s aviation hub.

“As we approach the start of these flights, we look forward to offering our passengers from the UAE, GCC and around the flydubai network with more opportunities to explore these beautiful destinations.”

Monica Linder Guarnaccia, Chief Marketing Officer at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, said: “Dubai is the perfect addition to our destination portfolio. Thanks to flydubai, the Metropolitan Region of Basel is connected to a city of significant economic importance.

“And, thanks to the codeshare with Emirates, Dubai is also a gateway to countless other metropolises. We look very forward to welcoming flydubai at the EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg.”

Renowned for its cultural heritage, Basel in Switzerland offers a charming mix of the modern and historic. Filled with plenty of art museums and historical sites set against a natural landscape, this city in Switzerland has much to explore.

Riga, the capital of Latvia, offers several culinary options and Art Nouveau architecture. Taking a walk along the famous Albert Street of the city or in Riga’s Old Town, is recommended.

Situated on the bay of north Estonia, Tallinn is a metropolis that has become the birthplace of many international high-technology and start-up companies. The capital also has a rich history and is abundant in nature.

Tourists who enjoy culture and architecture should opt for capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, known for its art and culture, urban neighbourhoods and magnificent Baroque architecture.

Passengers travelling with flydubai can enjoy lie-flat seats, internationally-inspired menus and hours of entertainment in Business Class and seats designed to optimise space and comfort in Economy Class.

The carrier has built a network of 129 destinations in 58 countries and is served by a young and efficient fleet of 86 Boeing 737 aircraft. Since the start of 2024, flydubai has welcomed the start of flights to Mombasa in Kenya, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia as well as Al Jouf and The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

Over the summer, flydubai will resume its seasonal summer routes with the start of flights to Batumi, Corfu, Dubrovnik, Mykonos, Tivat and many more.

