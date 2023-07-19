Arab Finance: Centamin PLC, the operator of Egypt’s largest gold mine Sukari, is looking forward to producing between 450,000 and 480,000 ounces of gold by the end of this year, Centamin’s Country Manager Amr Hassouna told Asharq Business on July 18th on the sidelines of Egypt Mining Forum 2023.

The Jersey-based gold mining firm produced 440,000 ounces of gold in 2022, Hassouna said.

Moreover, he added that company’s total investments in Egypt stood at $830 million last year.

Hassouna also revealed that EDX, a subsidiary of Centamin, would pump about $10 million over two years into the 3,000-kilometer-square exploration area it won in 2021 in southern Egypt.

On July 16th, it was reported that the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources will sign seven contracts with Centamin and Barrick Gold this week for the commercial exploitation of gold discoveries.

