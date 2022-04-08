wasl properties, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, has announced the launch of its latest master development, ‘wasl village,’ a residential and retail oasis in Al Qusais, with easy access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

A gated community, the project boasts 62 buildings featuring a total of 6,200 housing units, ranging from studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

It also includes a community centre hosting a number of retail units, F&B outlets, a supermarket, a clinic, a gym, and a swimming pool.

The other key amenities include a 1,700-jogging track around the project, with a tennis, football, cricket and basketball courts, a BBQ area, lush green landscaping, parks, a mosque, and an outdoor play area for kids as well as fitness equipments for adults, said the statement from wasl.

The Dubai developer said ‘wasl village’ will be delivered across several phases, with renting prices starting from AED20,000 for studios, AED30,000 for one-bedroom apartments, AED39,000 for two-bed and AED 52,000 for three-bedroom units, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

