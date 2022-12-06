US-based global engineering consultancy Bechtel announced on Monday that it has been appointed as the Project Management Consultant for TROJENA, the mountain destination project within the NEOM giga project in Saudi Arabia.



Bechtel said in a press statement that it will provide technical, commercial and construction management services for TROJENA, which will offer the Gulf's first outdoor ski experience and is also the host of 2029 Asian Winter Games.



Located 50 kilometres from the Gulf of Aqaba coast in the heart of NEOM's mountainous region, TROJENA spans an area of over 1,400 square kilometres (sq km), with elevations ranging from 1,500 metres to 2,600 metres, and temperatures dropping below zero in the winter.



The statement said 57 sq km would be dedicated to the main development, which will comprise six distinctive development districts - Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun.



(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

