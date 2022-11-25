ROSHN, Saudi Arabia’s national real estate developer, has launched the first phase of a project to build 18,000 houses within the partnership programme with the government, a newspaper said on Friday.

The developer, backed by Public Investment Fund, will construct 2,200 units in Phase 1 of Al-Aroos (Bride) project in the Western Red Sea port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s second largest city.

The Arabic language daily Almadina said the project is spread of 4 square million metres and it includes houses, apartments and associated facilities.

“The project comprises pedestrian-friendly roads, green areas, public utilities, retail shopping facilities, besides sport and amusement facilities,” the report said.

It quoted a company statement as saying the project has three phases but it did not make clear when it would be completed.

ROSHN announced the start of the handover process at phase one of the Sedra development in Riyadh.

