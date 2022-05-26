Muscat: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (Opaz) assigned the project to construct and improve the internal roads, which has a total length of 13 km, of the commercial district in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad) to the contractor Al Rawas and Al Hashemi Contracting Company.

The project serves the commercial district through 10 connections, distributed in three sides of the district and connected to the road of the rock garden district, Sayy Road from the south, and National Road 32 from the west. The commercial district is located 9 kilometres southwest of Duqm Port and 13 kilometres north of Duqm Airport.

Engineer Yahya bin Khamis Al-Zadjali, in charge of managing the operations of the Sezad, said, “The construction of internal roads project for the commercial district in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm is one of the components of the road network within the master plan for the development of the zone, which represents the dynamic urban development strategy of the zone project until 2030 and a complement to the plans of the Opaz to provide an integrated road network and create a modern urban environment that attracts investment and stimulates commercial movement in the zone.”

As to the components of the project, Eng. Yahiya added, “The project consists of internal roads in the commercial district that include 4 kilometres dual carriageways, in addition to 9 kilometres single carriageways with one lane and a number of traffic lights, which will be linked with Road 32 and the roads adjacent to the commercial district through a number of exists for easier traffic.”

“The project also includes the implementation of a sewage network to collect and dispose of liquid waste from the existing buildings in the commercial district, in addition to the pavement of parking spaces for vehicles in the plan, a sidewalk, and a special path for bicycles to serve the residents in the commercial district and the neighboring neighborhoods. It also includes a number of facilities that meet the direction of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm of providing infrastructure to make the commercial district a model neighborhood for smart cities,” he further added.

The project plan includes the implementation of paving and improvement works, including preparing secondary roads and constructing car parking spaces with suitable spaces for buses, in addition to the construction of a number of internal intersections and the establishment of a number of road barriers and speed bumps. The company executing the project will supply, install and test the smart street lighting system along the roads and places and parking areas.

According to the scope of work, the executing company will install smart street light poles, in addition to preparing a number of outlets designated for charging electric cars and providing telecommunication networks.

