One Za’abeel announced on Tuesday the launch of The Offices, its ultra-luxurious dual licensed corporate office spaces in One Za’abeel Tower.

The Grade-A offices has a unique dual licensing for both Dubai World Trade Centre Free Zone (DWTC FZ) registered companies and those registered under the mainland, the developer said in a press statement.

The Offices occupy 17 levels in One Za’abeel Tower and cover a total area of 280,000 sq ft.

Built with sustainability in mind, One Za’abeel achieved LEED Gold certification in December 2023. The development is currently in the process of obtaining WiredScore and SmartScore certifications.

Issam Galadari, Director of One Za’abeel Holdings said: “We believe business success is accelerated with the right location, and hence we are pleased to launch The Offices at One Za’abeel Tower. Situated in the heart Dubai, this will undoubtedly become the ultimate business address for businesses and investors, offering luxurious, spacious, and connected offices with access to retail facilities, world-renowned hotels, and fine dining experiences only an elevator ride away.

