The first phase of the highway linking Al- Faw Grand Port and the Silk Tunnel under the Khor Al Zubair channel would be completed next month, a spokesperson of Iraq’s transport ministry said.

Hussein Jalil Al-Khafajia told Zawya Projects that Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI), had announced that the Phase 1 of the 63-kilometre highway would be completed by August 2022.

Al-Khafajia added that Phase 1 extends for 51 kilometres.

In June 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that construction work on the Silk Tunnel, the Middle East’s largest underwater tunnel, had reached advanced stage of completion.

