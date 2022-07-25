Egypt’s Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir has ordered accelerating the remaining phases of the country’s first high-speed rail line project.

The new rail line will be used in transporting goods to and from the Ain Sokhna port.

During his inspection tour, the minister demanded work on implementing the first line of the express train network project (Ain Sokhna / El Alamein / Matrouh / Fayoum) in the distance from Ain Sokhna to Helwan passing through the new administrative capital.

He was accompanied by the heads of the Tunnels, Roads and Bridges Authority and a consultant for the project and the heads of the executing companies, who provided him with a weekly report from the project’s general consultant (Systra) on the progress of all work on the project from kilo zero to Matrouh, with full commitment from all companies to the specified timelines.

The minister went to the Ain Sokhna station, where he followed the progress of the implementation of the station that will serve the Ain Sokhna area, both the tourist areas on the Red Sea and the industrial areas, as well as the Ain Sokhna port area, and its services can extend to the new investment areas in the region, as well as the new city of Suez It is the final station of the line, and the percentage of completion has been reviewed.

He also inspected the ongoing works between Ain Sokhna stations and the central station of each of the railway bridge works and all industrial works on this track, such as bridges (Wadi Hajoul – June 30 – Ain Sokhna Car Bridge, kilo 4 + 500 – regional).

The Minister of Transport said that the fast electric train project (Ain Sokhna – El Alamein – Matrouh – Fayoum), has a length of 660 km, and includes 22 stations and that the design speed of the train is 250 km/hour, and will contribute to linking the new administrative capital and new cities with the railway network, to transport passengers and goods through a fast, modern and safe means of transportation, as it will start from the city of Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea coast to the new city of Alamein, passing through the new administrative capital, the city of 6th of October and the city of Borg El Arab.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

