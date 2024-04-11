The number of road accidents fell by 32% till April 8, compared with the same period in 2023, data published by the National Road Safety Observatory (ONSR) show.

Some 1,125 road accidents took place up to April 8, against 1,546 during the same period last year.

The number of road fatalities and injuries is still high, reaching 279 and 1,546, respectively, against 294 and 2,252 during the same period in 2023, i.e. down by 5% and 31%.

The rate of road fatalities in Tunisia, estimated at 4/day, is still high, the ONSR said.

Inattention and lack of vigilance while driving are the main causes of road accidents (42%), followed by excessive speed (15%) and failure to comply with the highway code (8%).

