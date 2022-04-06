ArabFinance: Egypt has completed 289 healthcare projects with a total cost of around EGP 9.6 billion in three years, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala El-Said said, according to an official report.

Projects include building new hospitals in Assiut, Minya, Matrouh, Sharqia, Damietta, North Sinai, Ismailia, Alexandria, and Beheira, El-Said added.

As per a report by the Egyptian planning ministry, Aswan saw highest number of healthcare projects in Egypt, with around 59 projects at a total cost of EGP 1 billion, followed by Luxor, Port Said, Ismailia, Minya, and Suez.

Around 50% of the executed projects were located in Upper Egypt, the report revealed.