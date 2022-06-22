Bahrain - Eagle Hills Diyar (EHD) has announced the launch of its new residential project, Marassi Terraces, within the iconic Marassi Al Bahrain, a prestigious development in Bahrain that boasts premium homes, high-end shopping, leisure and entertainment.

Offering a total of 350 units across 10 storeys, in addition to retail spaces and a reception lobby designed to the highest standards, Marassi Terraces' defining landmarks are the Aqua Terrace and the Garden Terrace, presenting an enhanced outdoor lifestyle experience and social entertainment, providing a space to relax, explore and play.

EHD said the project offers an innovative living experience, delivering an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with its unique terrace concept.

As the most recent addition to the Marassi Al Bahrain portfolio, the developer said Marassi Terraces ensures harmony with its surroundings through its unparalleled design.

With a lifestyle defined by its outer spaces, Marassi Terraces elevates home living far beyond its front doors, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Maher Al Shaer, the Managing Director, said: "We are excited to be launching the latest addition to Marassi Al Bahrain’s portfolio of offerings, as we continue to redefine contemporary living for future homeowners."

"The project is designed to provide residents with an elevated indoor-outdoor living experience through modern designs and a ‘home meets hotel’ ambiance. Utilizing state-of-the-art amenities, Marassi Terraces is the future of luxury living," he noted.

The twin terrace concept, he stated, was nestled alongside two elegant residential towers connected by a first of its kind air walkway bridge.

According to him, through its minimalist design, the project offers future residents various living options.

"From studio apartments to 3-bedroom homes, Marassi Terraces provides modern kitchens and bathrooms, coupled with an abundance of amenities. The project promises an optimal lifestyle experience, equipped with unique indoor amenities, including a state of art gymnasium overlooking the terrace views," stated Al Shaer.

Potential buyers will gain access to a prime location alongside the Kingdom’s best residential, commercial, and touristic destinations.

Strategically located on the Grand Boulevard, the complex offers residents close proximity to Marassi Galleria Mall, opening up a world of acclaimed retail brands, exquisite dining options on the beach, and diverse family entertainment at their doorstep, he added.

