ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, has launched its first luxury tower in Dubai’s Business Bay area at the cost of 470 million UAE dirhams ($127.96 million).
The 19-storey Vento Tower, slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, comprises fully furnished 225 studios and one-bedroom apartments.
The apartments are fitted with a smart home system and include private balconies designed according to individual unit plans with panoramic views of Business Bay, Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai area.
