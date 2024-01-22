ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, has launched its first luxury tower in Dubai’s Business Bay area at the cost of 470 million UAE dirhams ($127.96 million).

The 19-storey Vento Tower, slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2025, comprises fully furnished 225 studios and one-bedroom apartments.

The apartments are fitted with a smart home system and include private balconies designed according to individual unit plans with panoramic views of Business Bay, Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai area.

