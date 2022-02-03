Zain KSA reinforces its role as an advocate of innovation by fully deploying the first 5G Stand-Alone network in the Kingdom.

The network will provide a unique experience for 5G services.

Individuals and businesses will enjoy innumerable benefits through ultra-low latency, greater flexibility, and future-proof services.

Zain KSA announced the rollout of the Kingdom’s first 5G Stand-Alone (SA) network at the global technology event “Leap”, marking another breakthrough and reaffirming its position as a leading provider of digital innovation across the Kingdom. By deploying the 5G SA core, Zain KSA is paving the way for a new era for 5G use cases and applications, opening up new prospects for the growth of digital services, and empowering individuals and businesses to keep up with the digital transformation in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. This achievement supports Zain KSA’s reliable and secure network infrastructure with additional super low latency, making Zain KSA the partner of choice for Giga projects in the Kingdom and the provider of highly reliable cutting-edge services, including the Internet of Things, robotics and artificial intelligence solutions, in addition to machine learning, blockchain, drones, and Augmented Reality.

By making the transition to the 5G SA technology, Zain KSA adds a new achievement to its innovation journey that it had inaugurated by rolling out the largest 5G network in the Middle East and Europe. Zain KSA has already laid the groundwork for this milestone through the horizontal and vertical expansion of its high performing 5G network which currently covers 51 cities across the Kingdom through more than 5,000 towers. The globally acclaimed network also enabled Zain KSA to become the first telecom operator in the world to provide the 5G carrier aggregation feature, recording the highest-ever Internet speed on a global scale.

Through 5G SA, users will have access to the "network slicing" system which will enable them to benefit from multiple networks at the same time. The network slicing feature will include a range of services, such as "Zain Cloud" services, which will improve the flexibility of user experiences through a network structure that supports future-proof services.

Commenting on this milestone, the CEO of Zain KSA, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Degaither stated: "We are proud that Zain KSA took the lead in achieving this remarkable technological advancement in a way that enhances the global competitiveness of the ICT sector in the Kingdom. This reflects our determination to continue to pursue excellence, as it is not the first time that Zain KSA has succeeded in being proactive in offering innovative and distinguished services.”

Al-Deghaither further added: “Deploying the 5G Stand-Alone technology comes within our role of employing innovation to serve the digital future aspirations and equip our subscribers, whether individuals or in the business sector, with the latest technologies and digital innovations that would enhance their experience and support them to develop their businesses in faster, more efficient and reliable ways. By applying this technology across our network throughout the Kingdom, we will take the digital experience to a whole new level. We will deliver a fully integrated digital ecosystem which will drive us along our journey to becoming the leading provider of digital services and achieving added value to our national economy and the quality of life in the Kingdom.”

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022