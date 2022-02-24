UAE telecom operator Etisalat Group has rebranded, as it pushes through with its transformation strategy to become a global technology and investment conglomerate.

The new identity, which will now be known as e&, was launched on Wednesday by His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

“The transformation of e& from a telecom company founded more than four decades ago in the UAE into a global influence in digitalisation highlights its role in upholding the UAE’s sustainable economic development and diversification plans,” Sheikh Mansour said.

As part of its strategy, Etisalat Group said it will improve customer experiences through “innovative and breakthrough” technologies.

Through “e& life”, the company said it will enhance “customer delight” by becoming an integral part of the lives of its customers, while “e& enterprise” will be the driving force behind the digital transformation of governments, corporates and enterprises.

Etisalat Group’s consolidated revenue for 2021 grew 3.2 percent to 53.34 billion dirhams ($14.5 billion), driven by higher demand for data connectivity and digital services. Consolidated profit attributable to the owners of the company was also up 3.2 percent to 9.3 billion dirhams.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com