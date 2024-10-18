Vodafone Business IoT said it will collaborate with e& UAE, the telecommunications arm of global technology group e&, to supply automotive IoT connectivity services to Mercedes-Benz in the UAE, which will be commercially available for the car maker’s customers in the first half of 2025.

Under the agreement, Mercedes-Benz will use Vodafone’s Global SIM+ eSIM solution to provide in-vehicle connectivity and enhanced digital services for drivers, which is compliant with local regulation in the country.

e& UAE will grant access to its extensive coverage in the territory and advanced IoT capabilities through its mobile network to Vodafone Business IoT customers.

This partnership expands the footprint of Vodafone Business IoT’s connectivity and provides e& UAE with a broader reach to serve the cutting-edge digital automotive solutions of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The announcement between Vodafone Business IoT and e& UAE builds on the strategic relationship that Vodafone Group Plc and e& announced last year.

The strategic relationship allows the two companies to collaborate across a broad range of growth areas, where e& and Vodafone can benefit from each other's respective operational scale and complementary geographic footprint.

By leveraging the innovative Global SIM+ eSIM proposition, Vodafone Business IoT and e& can provide seamless cross-border connectivity, making it easier and more efficient for customers to access connected services globally.

Erik Brenneis, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Business IoT, said: “We’re delighted to build on our existing relationship with e& to provide seamless IoT connectivity to more customers in more countries.

“This agreement means that OEMs – like Mercedes-Benz – will be able to deploy their connected cars to their customers in the UAE, while being assured that their customers will reap the benefits of reliable, fully-compliant connectivity.

“We look forward to our continued relationship with e&, and hyperscaling our managed IoT connectivity service in the region.”

Masood M Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer of e& UAE, said: “This strategic partnership with Vodafone marks a significant step in the evolution of automotive connectivity.

“By amplifying Vodafone's global IoT capabilities with e& UAE’s secure connectivity services and reliable network, we’re set to deliver a truly seamless and innovative solution for Mercedes-Benz in the country.

“This partnership will continue to bring cutting-edge solutions to the connected car industry, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and enhancing safety, efficiency, and the overall driving experience.”

This agreement ensures that customers will have a reliable and secure experience, through locally configured connectivity that complies with local connectivity requirements – governed by the local expertise extended by e&.

This enables OEMs to deploy compliant IoT services, as well as offering customers assurance that their services will run seamlessly.

It will also allow drivers to take advantage of fully integrated in-car services such as popular music streaming apps, personalised infotainment and for the vehicle manufacturer to have access to telematics services and over-the-air software updates.

