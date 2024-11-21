AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based AI champion developing innovative solutions for the energy sector, and Kent, a leading global engineering and digital solutions provider, have signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to explore advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications in engineering optimisation and digital transformation.

Announced at ADIPEC 2024, this interaction seeks to harness AIQ’s state-of-the-art technology alongside Kent’s digital engineering and project management expertise to innovate in the energy sector, emphasising sustainable and efficient solutions.

The agreement outlines potential areas for co-development, including an AI-powered Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) Optimisation Platform designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of engineering teams.

Additionally, AIQ and Kent will investigate AI-driven innovations in autonomous operations, digital twins for asset management, and health, safety, and environment (HSE) applications.

Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ commented, “AIQ is at a pivotal stage in its development as we seek to expand our capabilities and geographies of operation. Collaborating with an established engineering and solutions provider like Kent will allow us to accelerate the scale and delivery of our transformational AI solutions as we progress autonomous and intelligent systems across the entire energy value chain.”

Tush Doshi, Chief Operating Officer at Kent said, “Working with AIQ allows us to combine our engineering and project management expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to address some of the most pressing challenges in the energy sector. We are committed to delivering solutions that not only meet today’s demands but also pave the way for a more resilient, sustainable, and digitally driven future. Together, we can create innovative solutions that make a real impact for our clients and the industry.”

This agreement represents a forward-looking approach to addressing the energy sector’s evolving needs through digital transformation, aiming for solutions that are both resilient and adaptable.

Under the terms of the agreement, AIQ and Kent will explore areas of collaboration, including:

AI-Based FEED Optimisation Platform: Both AIQ and Kent aim to co-develop an AI-powered Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) Optimisation Platform. This platform is designed to augment engineering teams by improving the efficiency, accuracy, and speed of FEED processes, which play a crucial role in setting up projects for success by defining technical requirements, cost estimations, and project timelines.

Autonomous Operations: AIQ and Kent will explore AI solutions for autonomous operations, potentially enabling systems to operate with minimal human intervention. This would improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, and support the long-term vision of automating complex energy infrastructure.

Process Digital Twins: The collaboration includes developing digital twins, or virtual replicas of physical assets and processes, which can be utilised for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance optimisation. Process digital twins are particularly valuable for asset-intensive sectors, allowing teams to simulate scenarios, predict issues before they arise, and optimise resource allocation.

Asset Integrity and Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE): AIQ and Kent are also focusing on solutions that enhance asset integrity and safety standards through AI. This encompasses predictive maintenance technologies, real-time monitoring, and other digital tools that improve operational safety, reduce downtime, and extend asset lifespans.

