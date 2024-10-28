A high-level Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) delegation visited the Microsoft headquarters in Los Angeles, US, to explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing workforce productivity and advancing smart infrastructure, a report said.

The delegation led by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, met Microsoft executives Rajmohan Rajagopalan, General Manager of M365 Copilot and Apps, and Ricardo Villalobos, Principal Director of Industry Software Engineering, reported Wam.

Discussions focused on using Microsoft AI solutions to create an empowered, efficient, and innovative workforce and exploring AI-driven smart building solutions aligned with Dewa’s commitment to digital innovation and sustainable infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Dewa equipped its employees with the smart assistants Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Security Copilot, making it the first government entity in the UAE to adopt this advanced Microsoft technology.

This initiative forms part of Dewa’s strategy to enhance efficiency, productivity, and quality by integrating innovation and the latest disruptive technologies. Dewa is among the first utilities globally to adopt Microsoft’s Copilot.

The Microsoft team demonstrated the capabilities of Microsoft 365 Copilot, an advanced AI tool designed to boost workforce efficiency by automating and improving daily operations.

Discussions also covered Microsoft’s AI-powered smart building solutions, aimed at optimising energy use and fostering sustainable building environments. Both initiatives align with Dewa’s vision to advance sustainability, innovation, and smart city development in Dubai.

Al Tayer emphasised Dewa’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to achieve its strategic goals of operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and environmental sustainability.

“Dewa is dedicated to adopting the latest digital solutions, including AI, to maintain our position as a globally leading sustainable and innovative utility while contributing to Dubai’s vision as a smart and sustainable city.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft supports this mission and unlocks new technological advancements that will benefit our workforce and customers alike,” Al Tayer added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).