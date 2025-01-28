As Oman moves forward with its ambitious Vision 2040 charter, artificial intelligence (AI) is set to play a pivotal role in transforming the country’s public and private sectors. With the aim of diversifying the economy, enhancing government services, and fostering sustainable development, Oman is strategically poised to integrate AI technologies into key areas of governance and industry.

This goal was the overarching theme of Oman AI Summit 2025, a two-day forum that began at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre here on Monday.

According to a number of experts in attendance, Oman Vision 2040 enshrines the government’s commitment to digital transformation and technological innovation through the use of AI. This technology is propose to be harnessed to help streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and optimise resource management. The Sultanate's infrastructure and growing digital capabilities provide a solid foundation for the widespread adoption of AI, positioning the nation to become a regional leader in technological advancement, officials stressed.

Hassan Fida al-Lawati, National Programme Head for Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies at the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology, stated: “In Oman, there is a strong drive to encourage various sectors to adopt AI as a tool to enhance productivity and add greater value to their operations. One of the key objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in the realm of ICT, is to increase the contribution of the digital economy to the country’s GDP.”

Government officials have already identified several sectors that can benefit from AI, including healthcare, education, transportation, and energy. In healthcare, for example, AI could be used to improve patient outcomes through predictive analytics and enhance diagnostic accuracy. In education, AI-powered tools could personalise learning experiences, while in transportation, AI systems could optimise traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Furthermore, AI's potential to drive efficiencies in government operations is undeniable. By automating routine tasks, AI can help reduce bureaucratic overheads and enable public sector employees to focus on more strategic, value-added activities. This aligns with Oman Vision 2040 of creating a more agile and transparent government that can respond to the needs of its citizens in real time.

The Omani government has already taken steps to cultivate the necessary ecosystem for AI adoption, including investments in education and training programmes aimed at building a tech-savvy workforce. With its stable regulatory environment, commitment to innovation, and focus on fostering public-private partnerships, Oman is well-positioned to harness the power of AI as it moves towards its 2040 Vision.

© All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertisi