MUSCAT: Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Industries Company (OQ8) and Oman Sail announced the launch of the fourth edition of the Al Nokheda programme, coinciding with two significant national events — Omani Women’s Day on October 17 and Omani Youth Day on October 26. This initiative highlights OQ8’s dedication to fostering the talents of Oman’s women and youth, reinforcing its commitment to national progress in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The Al Nokheda programme aims to empower both educators and students in Al Wusta Governorate by focusing on the development of vital communication and leadership skills. It includes a series of comprehensive soft skills workshops tailored to various groups, with a dedicated track specifically for female students.

“By launching the Al Nokheda programme, we are strategically investing in the future leaders of Oman. Equipping our youth and educators with critical leadership, communication, and decision-making skills is at the core of our commitment to driving progress in the industry. This programme strengthens our vision of developing a talent pipeline that will ensure Oman’s continued leadership in the global energy sector,” said Saif al Manji, Head of Value Creation.

Khamis al Anbouri, Oman Sail’s Commercial Director, added, “We are excited to partner with OQ8 for yet another edition of the successful Al Nokheda initiative. Our leadership programmes have made a significant difference by empowering young people nationwide, equipping them with valuable skills that can be applied as they approach graduation. This initiative provides an excellent opportunity to cultivate a growth mindset and impart essential tools for thriving both academically and professionally.”

OQ8 is hosting outdoor soft skills workshops from October 17 to 19 for male students in grades 10 and 11. These activities focus on enhancing leadership, decision-making, and environmental awareness among Oman’s youth, helping prepare the next generation of leaders.

To promote female participation in the STEAM sector, a special Al Nokheda programme will take place from October 24-26 in Al Duqm, designed for female students in grades 10 and 11 from Al Wusta Governorate. This outdoor workshop aims to develop leadership, communication, and teamwork skills while fostering an appreciation for Oman’s natural and cultural heritage. By creating a space for young women to grow, OQ8 is actively contributing to the empowerment of future female leaders in Oman.

Additionally, the Al Nokheda Teachers Programme, scheduled for October 22 to 23, will see 20 male and female teachers from Al Wusta Governorate participate in a communication skills workshop. This programme aims to enhance classroom engagement and interaction by equipping teachers with advanced verbal and non-verbal communication techniques, supporting the broader goal of elevating educational standards across Oman.

OQ8 remains committed to supporting national objectives and contributing to Oman’s growth by investing in human capital. The Al Nokheda programme is a key part of OQ8’s broader efforts to empower Omani women, youth and communities, in alignment with the pillars of Oman Vision 2040.



