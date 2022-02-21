Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Telecom Company (stc) recorded a 2.87% rise in consolidated net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 11.31 billion in 2021, compared to SAR 10.99 billion in the earlier year.

The company generated revenues of SAR 63.42 billion in 2021, up 7.57% from SAR 58.95 billion in 2020, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 5.66 last year, versus SAR 5.5 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the company has announced an interim cash dividend distribution of SAR 1.99 billion for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax increased by 5.7% to SAR 2.92 billion from SAR 2.76 billion in Q3-20.