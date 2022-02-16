Amr Talaat said the project will be carried out in cooperation with IHS Towers.

The minister said the Egyptian telecommunication sector witnessed 16 percent growth in 2021. “It (now) contributes 5 percent to the gross domestic product, up from 3.2 percent three years ago,” Talaat said.

“We look forward to increasing the sector’s contribution to 8 percent in the next three years,” the minister added.