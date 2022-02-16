PHOTO
Amr Talaat said the project will be carried out in cooperation with IHS Towers.
The minister said the Egyptian telecommunication sector witnessed 16 percent growth in 2021. “It (now) contributes 5 percent to the gross domestic product, up from 3.2 percent three years ago,” Talaat said.
“We look forward to increasing the sector’s contribution to 8 percent in the next three years,” the minister added.
