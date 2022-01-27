This project includes 300 fully-finished villas, and the project achieved sales volume of two billion pounds in just ten months from the date of the project's launch in the last quarter of 2019 - During the epidemic hard time - and is supposed to be fully delivered in 2023.

It is worth mentioning that The MarQ Communities has become in a very short period of time one of the leading real estate developers in Egypt by launching three distinct projects in the New Cairo area, as follows: "The MarQ", "The WaterMarQ" and "The MarQ Ville". Two of them are sold out and about 50% of the third project is sold as well. It is also expected to launch a new phase of the project "The MarQ Ville" during the current year 2022.

On the sidelines of the press conference, Eng. Amr Badr, CEO of the Company, assured that “the most important challenges the company faced is the start of construction on the project during 2021 in light of the repercussions and difficulties of the timing that the world witnessed due to the Corona pandemic.”

On his side, Eng. Mustafa Al-Assal, Head of the Engineering Sector and a member of the company’s board of directors, stated, “The project consultant and project management PMP company, along with Good Shepard, the general contractor for the project and Egyworkers for contracting contributed to the construction work of the project, and 250 million Egyptian Pounds were invested in this project until now.

He added that approximately 40% of the project area is being built, while the rest of the area will be for green spaces. As for the architectural designs, they will be distinctive and unique, adding more luxury and modernity at the same time.”

The company will soon announce the launch of several distinct projects throughout this year, targeting achieving sales during the current year "2022" of seven billion Egyptian Pounds.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022