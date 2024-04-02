Egypt - Winvestor Development has secured building permits for the land plot of the “I Sheraton” project in Sheraton, Heliopolis. According to Managing Director Hisham Ibrahim, construction work on the project is set to begin in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024. The project units are expected to be delivered to clients by 2026.

Ibrahim further explained that Winvestor has successfully met its sales targets for the project, offering a range of products tailored to clients’ needs.

The company has also provided marketing and investment solutions, aiming to achieve the best return on investment.

Additionally, Winvestor has partnered with Post Tension Contracting (PTC), specializing in modern construction technology using post-tensioned concrete.

The architectural and engineering consultancy for the project is Criteria Design Group, while Ashranda Boutique Hotel will manage the hotel portion, and IMS Solution will provide integrated marketing and investment consultations.

