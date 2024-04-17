The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has signed two contracts to construct public buildings in the new Al-Metlaa residential district worth KD 42.468 million (USD 140 million).

The Authority said in a statement on Wednesday that the new buildings would be constructed with high-quality materials, affirming the keenness to secure all needs for the citizens while moving to their newly built houses in the region.

The facilities will include nurseries, stores, two schools in addition to various other shops.

Currently, the authority is executing several projects including a medical center, a supermarket, a police station, a municipal building, a postal office and others.

Electric power has been connected to 109 buildings in the district, it said, indicating at the ongoing work to build all necessary facilities for the new residential district, one of the latest mega housing projects in Kuwait.

Al-Metlaa, with some hilly sites, is located to the north of Kuwait City.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).